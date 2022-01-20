Conflux Network (CFX) Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,870.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.33 or 0.07387594 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.18 or 0.00323405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.84 or 0.00880453 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00071938 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009090 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.64 or 0.00466442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.66 or 0.00256087 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

