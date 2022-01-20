Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 368.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,352 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Occidental Petroleum worth $21,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

