Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $29,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $311.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.37.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.