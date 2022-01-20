Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 105,074 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,074 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $20,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in AON by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of AON by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.56.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $272.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $202.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

