ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,260 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,872 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 143.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 31.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,490 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COP traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $87.92. 207,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,010,242. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $89.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

