Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.89

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and traded as high as $15.60. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 1,147 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter.

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, repair, and conversion of steel and aluminum marine vessels for commercial and governmental customers. It operates through two segments: New Construction; and Repair & Conversions. The New Construction segment involves the building of a new vessel, often including engineering and design.

