Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend payment by 8.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Consolidated Edison has a payout ratio of 65.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $82.04. 2,726,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,102. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ED. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

