ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Sells $132,530.30 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $132,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,886 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $233,658.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,290 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $377,948.10.

Shares of ContextLogic stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21,513,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,126,398. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -0.71. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ContextLogic by 374.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ContextLogic by 707.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 105,108 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in ContextLogic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

