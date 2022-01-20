Contrasting JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Global Medical REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties $602.72 million 6.06 -$62.30 million ($0.55) -51.18 Global Medical REIT $93.73 million 11.73 -$1.92 million $0.15 114.14

Global Medical REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JBG SMITH Properties. JBG SMITH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.8% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties -10.94% -2.16% -1.14% Global Medical REIT 13.46% 2.94% 1.27%

Dividends

JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. JBG SMITH Properties pays out -163.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Medical REIT pays out 546.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. JBG SMITH Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Global Medical REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for JBG SMITH Properties and Global Medical REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00 Global Medical REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00

JBG SMITH Properties presently has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.77%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.76%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than Global Medical REIT.

Summary

Global Medical REIT beats JBG SMITH Properties on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

