CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Short Interest Update

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 645,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 801,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTK traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.37. 266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,391. The company has a market cap of $24.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. CooTek has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

