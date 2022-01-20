Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Copart worth $64,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 139.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $131.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.