Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.09. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 16,063 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $74.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.14%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 243.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
