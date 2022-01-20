CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of CoreSite Realty worth $19,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays upgraded CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.23.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $169.41 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $173.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.60%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.