Cormark Raises Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$27.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALS. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian lowered Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.67.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

ALS traded up C$0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.79. 110,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,991. The firm has a market capitalization of C$773.88 million and a P/E ratio of 15.68. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$13.48 and a 1-year high of C$19.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$20.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.