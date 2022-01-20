Cormark Weighs in on Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

NYSE EGO opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.