Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO)’s share price rose 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Approximately 6,704,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 6,184,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.28.

Coro Energy Company Profile (LON:CORO)

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Asia and the United Kingdom. The company's asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna Basin offshore Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc and changed its name to Coro Energy plc in April 2018.

