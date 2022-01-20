Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 8,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.45. 6,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,796. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

