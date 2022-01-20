Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several research firms have commented on CRTX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. lowered their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTX opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.26. Cortexyme has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $121.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.