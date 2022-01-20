Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 2.9% Higher This Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $38.84 or 0.00097103 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $11.12 billion and $1.44 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,184.29 or 1.00464982 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00027341 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00041979 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.87 or 0.00574696 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.