CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of CoStar Group worth $68,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $73.15 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.15. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

