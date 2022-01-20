Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.38 Million

Brokerages predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will report sales of $185.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.86 million and the lowest is $184.91 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $178.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $737.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.00 million to $737.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $746.36 million, with estimates ranging from $743.38 million to $749.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $42.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 976.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,606,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900,384 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 757.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,555,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,794 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,216,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1,456.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after acquiring an additional 649,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

