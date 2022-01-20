Creative Planning Acquires 1,026 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $123.16 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.20 and a fifty-two week high of $138.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.32.

