Creative Planning Acquires 12,282 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 208.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 41.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 67.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on U. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

U stock opened at $113.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.18 and a 200-day moving average of $135.00. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $32,537,529.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,798,010 shares of company stock valued at $310,776,177. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

