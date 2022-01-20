Creative Planning Acquires 693 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $220.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.65 and a 200 day moving average of $208.63. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $139.11 and a 12-month high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.08.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

