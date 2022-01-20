Creative Planning Buys 1,103 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,744 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,419,000 after acquiring an additional 595,256 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,663,000 after acquiring an additional 467,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $105.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average is $96.68. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

