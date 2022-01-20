Creative Planning Buys 2,418 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $85.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

