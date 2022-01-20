Creative Planning Buys 3,094 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the second quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

