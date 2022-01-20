Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Creative Planning lessened its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 788.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $89.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.58. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $91.44.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

