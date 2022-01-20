Creative Planning Has $2.25 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,584 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Regions Financial by 241.7% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 238,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 168,933 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,515 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 145.8% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 47,316 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.66.

NYSE:RF opened at $23.65 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

