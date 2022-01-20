Creative Planning Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 879.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,435 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,568 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,214,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674,569 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 63.9% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,173,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,711 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter worth $7,398,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 61.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,922,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAN stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.75) price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.47.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

