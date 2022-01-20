Creative Planning Has $2.46 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,889,000 after purchasing an additional 258,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,776,000 after purchasing an additional 712,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,010,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

