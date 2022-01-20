Creative Planning Has $2.53 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Creative Planning grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,850,000 after acquiring an additional 52,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,650,000 after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $227.67 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.13.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.