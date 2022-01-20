Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average is $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

