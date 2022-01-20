Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,331 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1,058.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.7% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $2,459,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 412,191 shares of company stock valued at $17,970,573. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DKNG opened at $21.40 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The firm had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

