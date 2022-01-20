Creative Planning Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. Creative Planning owned 0.28% of Camden National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Camden National by 382.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 314,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,010,000 after buying an additional 249,187 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth $10,597,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Camden National by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,164,000 after buying an additional 29,188 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management bought a new position in Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth $1,287,000. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its position in Camden National by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

CAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $743.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.30.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $45.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

