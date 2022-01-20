Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $118.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $81.27 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.13. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.17.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

