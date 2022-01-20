Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Creative Planning increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 71,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average is $57.10. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $62.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

