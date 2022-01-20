Creative Planning Reduces Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 534.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amphenol by 798.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.95.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.87. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

