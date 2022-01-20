Creative Planning Sells 17,066 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,066 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Herc were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Herc by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Herc by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Herc by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Herc by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Herc by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herc alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $16,062,673.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,622 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,811. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

HRI stock opened at $158.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 2.74. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.19 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.75 and a 200-day moving average of $151.65.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.