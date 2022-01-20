Creative Planning Sells 821 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Creative Planning reduced its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IGV opened at $350.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $400.76 and its 200-day moving average is $409.24. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

