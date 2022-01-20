Creative Planning Trims Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.93.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRPT opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.99. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.01 and a fifty-two week high of $103.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The business had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

