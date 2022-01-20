Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.30 Price Target

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €3.30 ($3.75) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.09) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays set a €4.30 ($4.89) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.43) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.50 ($3.98) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.35 ($4.94) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €3.79 ($4.31).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($5.99) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.10).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.