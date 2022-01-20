Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) to Neutral

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BVRDF. UBS Group cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

