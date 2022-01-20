Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€5.20” Price Target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) received a €5.20 ($5.91) price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BBVA. Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €6.40 ($7.27) to €6.60 ($7.50) in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($7.27) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.30) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.20 ($8.18) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of €6.51 ($7.40) and a 12 month high of €7.93 ($9.01).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

