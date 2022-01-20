Credit Suisse Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 53,622 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,311% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,799 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at $304,600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at $15,668,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8,371.2% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,270,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,679 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 221.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,675,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,640 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at $10,570,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CS. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Shares of CS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.86. 7,779,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,806,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

