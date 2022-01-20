Credit Suisse Group Trims FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Target Price to $10.00

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 124.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FTCI. Colliers Securities began coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $4.46 on Thursday. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.83 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. Research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean Hunkler purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FTC Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the third quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

