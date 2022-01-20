Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($5.32) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CRST. Berenberg Bank upgraded Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 450 ($6.14) to GBX 410 ($5.59) in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 442 ($6.03) to GBX 438 ($5.98) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($6.07) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.28) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.87) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 412.80 ($5.63).

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 347.34 ($4.74) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 350.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 382.11. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 302 ($4.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 469 ($6.40). The company has a market cap of £892.39 million and a P/E ratio of 15.23.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider David Arnold purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £10,440 ($14,244.78).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

