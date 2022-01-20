Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO Sells $16,360.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $16,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $18,160.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $19,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $9,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $9,240.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $10,440.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $9,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $10,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $10,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $9,860.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

Shares of CXDO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Crexendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

