Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,079,752.65 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 53,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,752.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,116.88.

On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $546,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $715,170.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 75,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $1,740,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $23,436.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,952 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $45,950.08.

On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $322,480.73.

On Friday, December 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 148,020 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $3,382,257.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 97,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $2,308,600.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $4,780,000.00.

CRCT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.41. 260,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,286. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,534,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

