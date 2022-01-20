Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,079,752.65 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 53,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,752.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,116.88.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $546,250.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $715,170.00.
- On Monday, December 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 75,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $1,740,000.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $23,436.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,952 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $45,950.08.
- On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $322,480.73.
- On Friday, December 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 148,020 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $3,382,257.00.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 97,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $2,308,600.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $4,780,000.00.
CRCT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.41. 260,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,286. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,534,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
