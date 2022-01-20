Critical Analysis: 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) versus Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX)

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Pioneer Merger’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 DigiTech $2.08 billion 1.49 $535.88 million $5.46 3.74 Pioneer Merger N/A N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Merger.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of 360 DigiTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Pioneer Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Pioneer Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 DigiTech 36.42% 48.21% 20.57% Pioneer Merger N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for 360 DigiTech and Pioneer Merger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 DigiTech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pioneer Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

360 DigiTech presently has a consensus price target of $43.05, indicating a potential upside of 110.93%. Given 360 DigiTech’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe 360 DigiTech is more favorable than Pioneer Merger.

Summary

360 DigiTech beats Pioneer Merger on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement. 360 Finance was founded on July 25, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Pioneer Merger Company Profile

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

